ADVERTISEMENT

Mother kills infant boys, tries to die by suicide

May 15, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman killed her two infant sons and attempted to die by suicide consuming an unknown poison at her residence in Meerpet on Sunday, said the police, adding that she was allegedly upset over the fights with her husband and mother-in-law. 

Meerpet Inspector M. Mahender Reddy said that Nenavath Bharati and Srinivas got married in the year 2020 and had two boys, Vicky, 18 months, and Lucky, 8 months. “On Sunday evening at around 4.30 p.m., we received information about the murder and her suicide attempt. As per our enquiry, the couple, residing in Lalitha Nagar of Jillelaguda, Meerpet, had quarreled over a petty issue on Saturday morning. Bharati argued with her mother-in-law on Saturday and on Sunday, while Srinivas’ parents came to visit them, the couple again had an argument in front of them,” said the official. 

In the afternoon, while Srinivas left, Bharati allegedly drowned the boys in a water tub and consumed unknown poison. “She informed about the murder and her suicide bid to her husband, following which he rushed home and shifted the two boys to a private hospital in Kothapet, where the doctors declared them brought dead. Bharati was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical,” said the official. A case was booked and a probe was launched. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Roshni suicide prevention helpline number and email ID are: 8142020033/44 and roshnihelp@gmail.com, available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US