Mother kills infant boys, tries to die by suicide

May 15, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 25-year-old woman killed her two infant sons and attempted to die by suicide consuming an unknown poison at her residence in Meerpet on Sunday, said the police, adding that she was allegedly upset over the fights with her husband and mother-in-law.

Meerpet Inspector M. Mahender Reddy said that Nenavath Bharati and Srinivas got married in the year 2020 and had two boys, Vicky, 18 months, and Lucky, 8 months. “On Sunday evening at around 4.30 p.m., we received information about the murder and her suicide attempt. As per our enquiry, the couple, residing in Lalitha Nagar of Jillelaguda, Meerpet, had quarreled over a petty issue on Saturday morning. Bharati argued with her mother-in-law on Saturday and on Sunday, while Srinivas’ parents came to visit them, the couple again had an argument in front of them,” said the official.

In the afternoon, while Srinivas left, Bharati allegedly drowned the boys in a water tub and consumed unknown poison. “She informed about the murder and her suicide bid to her husband, following which he rushed home and shifted the two boys to a private hospital in Kothapet, where the doctors declared them brought dead. Bharati was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical,” said the official. A case was booked and a probe was launched.

Roshni suicide prevention helpline number and email ID are: 8142020033/44 and roshnihelp@gmail.com , available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days.