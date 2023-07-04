Mother-daughter duo on morning walk run over by speeding car 

July 04, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A woman and her 26-year-old daughter who were out on a morning walk were run over by a speeding car on the Hydershakote road of Bandlaguda Jagir in Narsingi police limits on Tuesday.

Both the victims, Nemali Anuradha, 48, and Nemali Mamatha, of Shanthi Nagar, were found dead at the accident scene.

Two other walkers in the same group, Malavika and Inthaab Khan, who suffered severe injuries were admitted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. They were said to be stable and out of danger.

The accident took place around 6 a.m., a little after the duo left home for the walk. Family members, who spoke to media persons, shared the CCTV visuals of them leaving the house for the last time.

The police who inspected the accident scene found the red sedan rammed into a concrete pole on the roadside ditch. It also found a dagger knife, pair of clothes packed inside the car, raising further suspicion about the occupants’ motives.

The police later retrieved footage from nearby CCTVs which captured the accident moments.

Visibly, the sedan owing to its high speed lost control on the road curve and swerved till it rammed the three walkers from behind and injuring others.

Witnesses at the accident site said there were four young men in the car, and they fled the scene on seeing the locals gather.

The Narsingi police swung into action and soon arrested two accused persons.

Police said Mohammed Badiuddin Quadri, who turned 19 on Tuesday, was at the wheel at the time of the accident. A BBA student from Masab Tank, he was along with his friends reportedly proceeding towards a farmhouse in Moinabad for the birthday party. Police found that Mr. Quadri does not have a driving licence.

Abdul Rehaman, 18, reportedly the owner of the vehicle, from Khairatabad, was also taken into custody.

The Narsingi police registered a case under IPC. S. 304 Part 2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), S. 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Three killed

Three young friends riding a motorcycle were killed when a speeding car collided head on near Raipole village in Ibrahimpatnam police limits on Tuesday.

All three were second-year students of Bharat Institute of Engineering and Technology. They were identified as S. Narayan Reddy of Kandukur, E. Bhanu Prasad of Langer Houz and K. Naveen of Hasthinapuram.

Police said the incident took place around 5 p.m. when the car, being driven in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into the motorcycle coming in the opposite direction. The three breathed their last at the accident site. A case under IPC. S. 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered for further probe.