Mother and child nutrition programme reviewed

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

02 September 2021 21:41 IST

Team of senior officials interact with stakeholders

Anganwadi workers and other stakeholders need to make concerted and conscious efforts to improve the nutritional status of pregnant and lactating women and children with a special focus on malnourished children, Secretary in Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal said.

Ms. Sabharwal on Thursday visited the Anganwadi centre and the Primary Health Centre at Sarvaram in Sujathanagar mandal along with four other senior officials to take stock of the implementation of the mother and child nutrition and care programme.

Secretary Tribal Welfare Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner Health & Family Welfare Vakati Karuna, Commissioner Women and Child Welfare Divya Devarajan and OSD in CMO Priyanka Varghese, accompanied her.

Ms. Sabharwal personally monitored the process of measurement of height and weight of children at the Anganwadi centre and interacted with the beneficiaries and other stakeholders at the tribal village.

She stressed on the need for effective implementation of the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP) services to tackle malnutrition and also proper maintenance of the growth monitoring register to ensure healthy growth of each infant/child at the Anganwadi centre.

She also visited Telangana Diagnostic Centre at the Palliative Care Centre at the District Headquarters Hospital in the coal town of Kothagudem.

Collector D. Anudeep, Integrated Tribal Development Agency, ITDA, Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, P. Gowtham, and others were present.

Ms. Sabharwal, accompanied by the four officials, inspected the Government Area Hospital in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Thursday evening.

She visited the Sishu Gruha in the temple town as part of her whirlwind tour of the predominantly tribal populated district to make an on-the-spot review of the ICDS and health services.