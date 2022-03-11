Mother and child care strengthened in Telangana: Harish

Institutional deliveries up from 26% to 54%, says Health Minister

The Telangana government has taken steps to strengthen mother and child healthcare (MCH) centres and special newborn care units (SNCUs) across the State.

Accordingly, 26 MCH centres were sanctioned, and specialist doctors and other staff recruited. The staff had been trained in Dakshath, antenatal care care and high-risk protocols, skilled birth attendant areas, while all equipment had been provided to these centres, Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said.

Replying to queries during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, the Minister said inbuilt SNCU and high dependency units services were made available in MCH centres for providing services to high-risk cases. Likewise, 41 SNCUs were sanctioned and staff had been recruited to operate them.

These units had been provided with sufficient staff who had been trained and 10 of these SNCUs were National Neonatology Forum-accredited. In addition, 14 facilities (labour rooms and maternity OT) received national certification under LaQshya programme while 295 facilities were awarded for Kayakalp during 2020-21.

The Minister said all SNCUs were connected with IT to monitor their functioning. All MCH centres were enabled with KCR kit application to monitor pregnant women registrations and antenatal care, and deliveries conducted in the facility.

He said the initiatives launched by the government had enhanced institutional deliveries from 26% in the past to 54% while there was significant dip in maternal and infant mortality rates since the formation of Telangana. In addition, the government had allotted ₹407 crore for development of 22 hospitals.

To a question, he said normal deliveries were also on the rise following upgrade of hospital infrastructure and launch of initiatives like KCT Kits. The State now witnessed 56% normal deliveries in government hospitals and was aiming to ensure 75% normal deliveries.

More than 78% deliveries were C-section deliveries in private hospitals and steps had been initiated to bring down this number significantly.