‘Most wanted’ property offender involved in over 100 cases held

Mancherial ACP Akhil Mahajan inspecting the seized property.

Hyderabad

01 October 2021 21:39 IST

A ‘most wanted’ property offender involved in over 100 cases in five southern States was arrested by the Mancherial police here on Thursday night. The accused, Venkayya alias Venkanna, 44, a kirana shop owner from Korati Padu in Guntur district, was caught by the police during searches in ACC area of Mancherial town. “We found a man approaching ACC area in a car and on suspicion our teams intercepted his vehicle for checking.

He tried to escape but was caught, and on questioning revealed that he is the most wanted offender in south India,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mancherial) Akhil Mahajan said.

They recovered 424 grams of gold ornaments, 650 grams of silver articles and ₹30,000 in cash, all worth ₹9.21 lakh from his possession.

The officer said that Venkanna was involved in 71 house burglary cases in Andhra Pradesh, 19 in Telangana, five in Tamil Nadu, four in Karnataka, and two in Kerala.

“As his income was not sufficient to run a family, he hatched a plan to commit thefts. Accordingly, he used to commit theft of two-wheelers, and in 2008, he was apprehended by the police and sent to Rajamandry jail. During his stay in the jail, one Anubothu Rambabu got acquainted with him, and on release, they used to commit thefts and house burglaries. They were arrested by the police many times,” Mr. Mahajan said.

In 2010, when he was arrested by Vijayawada police, he was remanded to judicial custody and during that time he met Adapa Venkanna and Jagapathi Mahender Reddy from Medak district, and they started committing offences together. When Venkanna was ‘encountered’ by the Vijayawada police, the accused married former’s wife Mahalaxmi. The accused was involved in several offences in Ramagundam Commissionerate.