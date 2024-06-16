ADVERTISEMENT

Most questions from Polity and Current Affairs 

Published - June 16, 2024 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While the examination was conducted smoothly, there were instances of a few candidates missing out in their attempt as they arrived late at the centre

The Hindu Bureau

UPSC aspirants wait at an examination centre to attend the UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

At least 20 questions each from Current Affairs and Indian Polity and Governance dominated the Civil Services Preliminary Examination conducted on Sunday. Indian and World Geography was another subject with over 15 questions.

Some 45,000 students from Hyderabad had applied to the examination this year. The centres were in Hyderabad and Warangal and conducted in forenoon and afternoon sessions.

While the examination was conducted smoothly, there were instances of a few candidates missing out in their attempt as they arrived late at the centre. In one incident, traffic constable Suresh in Rajendranagar police limits offered timely assistance to a female candidate and dropped her at the examination centre.

The general understanding according to candidates and coaching institute managers was that the question paper was set easier, when compared to the past examinations. Correspondingly, the predicted qualifying marks would also be higher than the previous year’s trend.

V. Gopala Krishna of Brain Tree institute observed: “For the last few years there has been a criticism that the preliminary examination has become a jealous gatekeeper with unpredictable questions followed by confusing combinations of alternatives as answers. This paper was refreshingly different and has successfully done away with the criticism. The questions were far easier than the previous years”.

