Most migrant workers paid relief in Khammam district

Amid the displacement of a multitude of migrant labourers due to coronavirus lockdown, the benevolence of philanthropists and timely intervention of the district administration is providing some relief, albeit temporarily, to the distressed.

The district has an estimated number of 42,581 migrant workers mainly working in construction sites, farms, brick kilns and granite factories, including cutting and polishing units. Majority of them are from Maharashtra (24,521), Uttar Pradesh (3622), Odisha (2428), Chhattisgarh (2330), Madhya Pradesh (2064), Andhra Pradesh (1422), Rajasthan (1013), West Bengal (990), Bihar (654), Jharkhand (229) and Tamil Nadu (195).

There are some 3057 migrant workers from various districts within the State camping in the district, sources said. Many migrant labourers choose to return to their native States on foot but to no avail due to closure of the inter-State borders because of nationwide lockdown. There are 487 migrant workers currently housed in 18 State-run relief camps and shelters across the district.

The State government has provided ration and ₹ 500 cash each to 30,541 migrant workers in the district so far. An amount of ₹ 1.52 crore has been disbursed as relief. Around 30,161 labourers are being provided shelter and food by various NGOs, donors and mass organisations all over the district.

During his visit to Kamepalli mandal on Friday, Collector R V Karnan noticed around 70 migrant workers walking on the road under the scorching sun, heading to their homes in Sangareddy district from Julurupadu mandal. He immediately instructed the mandal revenue officials to make arrangements for their stay at S N Murthy Polytechnic College in Raghunadhapalem mandal and provide them all essential commodities at the shelter home till the end of the lockdown period.

In Bonakal mandal, Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka distributed rice and other essential commodities to migrant labourers from Maharashtra currently housed in a temporary shelter at Brahmanapalli village on Friday.