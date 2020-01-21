Most contestants for ULB polls are educated

With the elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) scheduled for Wednesday, the overall picture of the contesting candidates has now emerged and of the 12,983 candidates in the fray for the 129 municipal bodies going for the polls -— eight are municipal corporations — a majority are graduates at 6,891.

Among them, male graduates are 3,661 and female graduates are 3,230. As many as 3,586 candidates have not declared their educational qualifications, including 1,743 males and 1,843 females. Some 1,750 themselves have declared to be illiterates and of them 1,200 are females and 550 are males.

There are also 493 post-graduates, 270 males and 223 females. Candidates with 10th class are 263 candidates with 137 males and 126 females.

Elected unopposed

Eighty one candidates have already been declared to be elected unanimously with 52 women and 29 men. About 14 of them have not declared their educational qualifications including nine women and five men.

Nine of those elected unanimously have declared to be illiterate with two men and seven women. About 42 of them are under-graduates of which 27 are women and 15 are men. Graduates are 13 with eight women and five men. Post graduates are three — two men and a lone woman.