Mortal remains of Pabballa Anil arrive

May 05, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The mortal remains of Cfn (AF) Pabballa Anil of the Army Aviation Squadron (UH) arrived at Air Force Station Hakimpet on Friday by a service aircraft.

Mr. Anil sacrificed his life in the line of duty on May 4, when an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter, while on an operational mission, crashed on the banks of the Marua in Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised to pay tributes to the valiant soldier by the Indian Army.

Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, laid a wreath and paid homage to the late craftsman of the airforce. The mortal remains were taken to his native village of Malkapur in Rajanna Sircilla district by road and the last rights will be conducted with full military honours.

