Mortal remains of Lt Col V.V.B. Reddy reached Hyderabad

March 17, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD 

The mortal remains of Lt. Col. V.V.B. Reddy, who lost his life in a helicopter crash near Mandala in Arunachal Pradesh, arrived at Telangana State Aviation Academy in Begumpet on Friday night, by an Indian Air Force plane.

After a wreath laying ceremony at Tezpur, the flight left from the Air Force Station Tezpur base at 2 p.m. The body of Lt. Co.l Reddy reached Hyderabad around 9.30 p.m. Lt. Col. Reddy’s body was then taken to Bommalaramaram village in Keesara mandal of Yadadri district for last rites.

His wife, Spandana, is a dentist working in the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. Lt, Col, Reddy leaves behind his wife and two daughters. Lt. Col. Reddy’s wife left for Tezpur from Pune and accompanied the body to Hyderabad.

Lt. Col. Reddy’s parents shifted to Hyderabad from Bommalaramaram 25 years ago. His father used to work for Republic Forge Company (RFC) and settled in Durganagar Colony in Malkajgiri. An Army release on Thursday said an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, lost contact with the ATC at around 9.15 a.m. on March 16.

