Mortal remains of 11 godown fire victims reach Bihar

All the victims were from Saran district in Bihar

A series of ambulances, carrying the bodies of the 11 migrant workers who were charred to death, leaving Gandhi Hospital for the airport to be taken to Bihar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The bodies of the 11 migrant workers who were killed in the godown fire accident in Bhoiguda reached Patna, Bihar on Thursday.

According to police, while six bodies were flown in the morning, five were flown later in the day. The bodies left in two batches in several ambulances from the Gandhi Hospital to the airport. All the victims were from Saran district in Bihar and had died after the godown they were sleeping in, caught fire early on Wednesday morning. There was only one survivor.

It took eight vehicles of the Telangana State Disaster and Fire and Disaster Response to douse the flames.

On Thursday morning, about a dozen firemen and police were at the spot taking stock of the situation. A fire tender trudged into the lane where the charred remains of the godown stands around 12.30 p.m. A fireman said that the tender was at the spot as a precautionary measure. Firemen were busy taking stock of the situation and conducting investigations.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that the owner of Shravan Traders godown has not been arrested yet. They, however, added that it only a matter of time that he would be soon be taken into custody.