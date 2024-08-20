GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Morning downpour disrupts life in Hyderabad

The downpour which began at about 3 a.m., dumped more than 12 cm rain in many parts of the twin cities

Published - August 20, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters crossing the road through a rain that lashed in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Commuters crossing the road through a rain that lashed in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

An electric pole fell on the road due to the heavy rain and wind at Padmarao nagar in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

An electric pole fell on the road due to the heavy rain and wind at Padmarao nagar in Secunderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Early morning rainstorm that continued for two hours left the city gasping on Tuesday, turning roads into gushing streams, colonies into lakes and two wheelers and four wheelers into unusable flotsam.

The downpour which began at about 3 a.m., dumped 13.2 centmetres of rain in Saroornagar, 12.7 cm in Yousufguda, and 12.5 cm in Uppal. Rajendranagar and LB Nagar both received over 12 cm of rain by 8.30 a.m.

Marredpally, Golconda, Rajendranagar, Nampally, Maruthinagar, Gayatrinagar, Mallapur, Cantonment, Dabeerpura, Musheerabad, Bahadurpura, and other areas received over 10 cm of rainfall, according to the automatic weather gauges maintained by Telangana Development Planning Society.

Several major roads got flooded severely disrupting vehicular traffic, and commuters turning to Metro Rail for travel across the City, the stations of which were unusually crowded during morning hours.

Reports of heavy inundation arrived from places such as Musheerabad, Begumpet, Dilsukhnagar, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Chaderghat, Chandrayangutta, Quthbullahpur, Secunderabad and others.

Water entered homes at locations such as Regimental Bazar, while the Road Under Bridge between Begumpet and Balkampet was closed due to waterlogging. There was heavy water stagnation on Warangal Highway. Monsoon emergency teams worked overtime clearing water, and making the roads motorable again. Trees and tree branches fell on roads blocking traffic, and wherever they fell on electrical lines, power disruptions were reported.

GHMC trying to clear the rainwater at Sundarayya Vignana Kendra in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

GHMC trying to clear the rainwater at Sundarayya Vignana Kendra in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Rainwater entered the meeting halls in the basement of Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Baghlingampally, and Chaitanyapuri police station where cops were seen emptying the water using buckets.

Water in Hussainsagar has crossed the full tank level of 513.41 metres, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Water in Hussainsagar has crossed the full tank level of 513.41 metres, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

At 513.63 metres, the water level in Hussainsagar exceeded the full tank level (FTL), forcing the authorities to release water downstream.

Areas along the surplus drain have been alerted of possible inundation. Owing to the rain and release of water from Hussainsagar, the flows in the Musi river almost touched the causeway at Musarambagh.

The compound wall of an apartment complex in Punjagutta was damaged partially due to lightning strike.

Compound wall of an apartment complex collapsed at Punjagutta due to lightning strike during heavy rain in the early hours of Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Compound wall of an apartment complex collapsed at Punjagutta due to lightning strike during heavy rain in the early hours of Tuesday in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As per information from GHMC, a total 163 waterlogging points were identified, of which 158 were cleared. Complaints about tree fall stood at 41, of which 30 could be addressed by the Disaster Response Forces the end of the day. A wall collapse was reported from the LB Stadium.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata toured the city to take stock of the situation, and issued necessary instructions. Later, through a tele conference, she asked the officials to install barricades and lighting arresters where road repairs are underway. Inspections should be conducted from time to time at the construction sites of the multi-storeyed buildings, and lakes and stormwater drains, she said.

She cautioned people to be wary of waterlogging points, and to contact GHMC through helpline in case of emergencies. She also advised against opening the catchpits of the stormwater drains.

While some parents received messages about school holiday, there was no word from the Hyderabad District Education Office about school closures.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police took to social media to put out messages about various water-logged areas affecting traffic.

Meteorology department issued a yellow alert for the city for August 21 too, forecasting light to moderate rain or thundershowers, at times intensifying into heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds.

