More welfare measures in store for TRS workers: KTR

TRS working president and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the party is planning more welfare measures for its workers in addition to the insurance cover being currently provided.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, here, after handing over the cheque for premium amount for providing insurance cover to party members on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao said the party had reached the position in which it is today only due to the hard work, resolve and commitment of party activists. It had seen many ups and downs during its 20-year journey so far but building of the party was in progress so that it lasts at least for a century, he stated.

From the situation of being thrown out of Jala Drushyam, where the party had its office after inception, the party had now reached a position to take care of its members. As part of providing insurance cover to the party members, Mr. Rama Rao handed over a cheque for ₹16.11 crore to the representatives of an insurance company on Saturday.

Stating that the party had withstood time and tide, the TRS working president said its focus now was on the all-round development of the State. In spite of facing conspiracies to water down the movement for statehood, party founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had kept the morale of the party workers high by asking people to stone him to death in case he stepped aside from the Statehood movement at any point.

Mr. Rama Rao said the party had transformed into a formidable political force with the help of party workers, supporters and sympathisers and it was time to repay with welfare and development programmes. He asked the party legislators to keep meeting with party ranks constantly, learn their problems and support those in need.

The TRS working president said training programme for party workers was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and asked them to help people during the present crisis. He announced that the inauguration of party offices in districts would begin soon.