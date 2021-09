More TPCC responsibilities shared with seniors

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has appointed senior vice presidents as in-charges of Parliamentary Constituencies to monitor and supervise the party activities on regular basis and official spokespersons.

According to working president (organisation) M. Mahesh Kumar Goud, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has appointed senior vice presidents Sambhani Chandrasekhar as in-charge of Warangal and Bhuvanagiri PCs.

Similarly, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy (Medak, Nizamabad), Mallu Ravi (Malkajigiri, Hyderabad), Suresh Shetkar (Khammam, Mahabubabad), Vem Narender Reddy (Mahabubnagr, Chevella), G. Niranjan (Peddapalli, Secunderabad), Kumar Rao (Nalgonda, Karimnagar), Ramesh M. (Nagarkurnool, Zaheerabad), Podem Veeraiah (Adilabad) and Jaffer Javid (frontal organisations) have also been given the responsibilities.

Former MP S. Rajaiah, Bellaiah Naik, Addanki Dayakar, Harivardhan Reddy and Nerella Sharada have appointed as the senior official spokespersons and Manavatha Roy, Md. Riyaz, Ravali Reddy, Kailsh Netha, Ramachandra Reddy, K. Sujatha, S. Sudhir Reddy and Ch. Venkatesh as official spokespersons. Another official spokesperson B. Ayodhya Reddy has been made coordinator of spokespersons and print and electronic media.