The opposition Congress has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), saying there are more than one lakh bogus votes in Nampally Assembly constituency alone and they need to be removed immediately.

A team led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president G. Niranjan, constituency in-charge Feroz Khan, and Congress Fishermen Committee chairman Mettu Saikumar met Chief Electoral Officer (CEC) Vikas Raj at Buddha Bhavan here on Wednesday and lodged a complaint in this regard.

“There are about 1.13 lakh bogus votes in the constituency. Some are having votes though they are not residing here. The votes of those who passed way long ago were not removed and those votes were polled in 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections despite objections. For about 35,000 votes there is no residential address here,” said Feroz Khan adding that these votes were not being removed bowing to pressure by leaders from BRS and MIM.

While appealing to the Congress cadre to take up the issue at booth level in their areas, the TPCC leaders warned that they would be forced to take up agitation if the officials failed to act.

