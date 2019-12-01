More than just running

On a typical winter Sunday morning, Hyderabadis woke up to the heartwarming sight of 7,000-plus people taking part in a ‘Solidarity Run and Ride’ to boost the morale of para athletes on the eve of World Disability Day (December 3).

Organised by the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) and the CRPF, the event included various categories such as solidarity run and ride, 10k cycle ride, and 10K and 5K runs. It was flagged off at People’s Plaza here by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in the presence of CRPF IG M.R. Naik, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi.

The Governor appreciated the organisers’ efforts and said the AMF was taking the message of self-confidence to the physically challenged not just in the State but across the country with this run. “Despite his disability, Mr. Mehta seems to be more inspirational than many able-bodied persons as he shows great spirit and courage by coming up with these kind of events. He has motivated the differently-abled to look at life beyond their disabilities,” she said.

Mr. Anjani Kumar hoped the run would usher in a new beginning for many para athletes even as they face new challenges in everyday life. “I am truly getting motivated by Mr. Mehta and all of you. It is only when we overcome challenges in life that the meaning of life becomes deeper and more satisfying,” he said.

Mr. Rajamouli said that nature creates many hurdles but only those with the right kind of mindset can overcome them by showing the desired spirit, grit and determination.

Also present on the occasion was model, fitness guru and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, who said it was heartening to see so many enthusiasts participating in the cause and reminded that AMF has helped 85 para athletes to win international medals for the country. “I sincerely believe that the recently set up Asia’s premier Para Sports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre will produce many more outstanding athletes,” she added.

For his part, Mr. Mehta thanked the CRPF, Sports Authority of Telangana State, National Police Academy, CISF, Bharati Cements, HMDA and the police in particular for their unstinted support in making the event a big success.