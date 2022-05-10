More than 50,000 street vendors benefit

Disbursed loans of ₹10,000 each, under PM Street Vendor Scheme

Centre to bear the interest on the loan taken by the street vendors. A fruit vendor selling Litchi fruit in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Some 51,779 street vendors have got ₹10,000 loan each under the Prime Minister’s Street Vendors Scheme within the GHMC till date with a total amount of ₹56 crore distributed. About 81,415 vendors had applied under the scheme and ₹64.80 crore has been sanctioned in total for the project, said an official release on Tuesday.

Close to 70,159 vendors had applied in the first phase and 47,189 were chosen from among them for the loan with total of ₹46.88 crore disbursed. Those repaying the loan in 12 instalments will be eligible for ₹20,000 loan under the second phase of the scheme as the Central government will be bearing the 7% interest component.

For the second phase, 4,590 street vendors have been chosen from the 11,256 who had applied with ₹9.18 crore disbursed. This loan can be repaid in 18 instalments. Vegetable and fruit sellers, coconut sellers, tea stall, cloth ironing unit and vendors are eligible for loans under the scheme.

Timings changed

GHMC has changed the timings for sanitation work in view of the summer season enabling workers to function from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 12 noon till 1 p.m. till the end of the season. Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has asked his officers to make suitable changes in the biometric attendances, said a press release.