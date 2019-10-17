More than 21 vie for each of 2,216 liquor outlets in State

The filing of applications for obtaining licences for liquor shops has witnessed overwhelming response from the prospective retailers with an average 21.7 applications received for each of the 2,216 shops notified by the Excise Department.

Khammam division comprising Khammam and Kothagudem areas topped the list with as many as 46.7 applications being filed per shop after the completion of the Wednesday deadline for submission of the applications. For the 165 shops notified in the Khammam division — 89 in Khammam and 76 in Kothagudem — 7,711 applications had been received, including 4,054 filed on the last day.

Khammam region saw 48.3 applications filed for each shop while the average number of applications was 44.9 in Kothagudem. The district contributed almost one sixth of the revenue ₹154.22 crore of ₹968.02 crore generated in the form of non-refundable application fee of ₹ 2 lakh fixed by the department, reflecting the intensity with which the applicants queued up for filing their forms. Though the exact reasons for the huge rush in applications was yet to be ascertained, The restrictions put in place in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh were reported to be behind the huge response in Khammam which shares borders with Krishna and East Godavari districts.

Following Khammam district was Warangal division comprising Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Warangal (rural) and Warangal (urban) areas which saw 8,101 applications filed for 261 liquor outlets notified.

by the department. The Department earned ₹162.02 crore from the non-refundable application fee from the applicants.

Nalgonda division comprising Nalgonda, Suryapet and Bhuvanagiri areas followed Khammam division with an average 25.5 applications received for each of the 278 retail outlets notified for the two-year licence. The district contributed a healthy ₹142 crore to the total ₹968.02 crore earned by the department from application fee.

Rangareddy division

Another division which saw intense competition was Rangareddy comprising Malkajgiri, Medchal, Saroornagar, Shamshabad and Vikarabad areas with 8,892 applications being filed for 422 retail outlets notified. Rangareddy division registered the highest non-refundable application fee of ₹177.84 crore, shade higher than that of Warangal division.

According to the final figures compiled by the Department, Hyderabad division comprising the Hyderabad and Secunderabad areas was at the bottom of the table with just 8.7 applications filed for each of the 173 outlets notified. The division’s contribution in the form of non-refundable application fee was ₹29.98 crore little lesser than ₹30.94 crore registered in Kamareddy and Nizamabad areas under the Nizamabad division. Medak, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar divisions too reported 11 to 15 applications filed per shop.