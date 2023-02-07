More than 150 dogs killed in Nalgonda district

February 07, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a shocking incident, more than 150 dogs were reportedly killed at Mannamidde village in Shaligouraram mandal of Nalgonda district. The incident took place on February 4 and it was stated that two/three-week-old puppies were killed by administering lethal injections.

“I came to know about killing of these dogs from friends. On Sunday, I visited the spot where the dogs were buried. It was pathetic and the official response was poor,” Dr. Shashikala Kopanati, who visited the spot informed The Hindu. The doctor resides in Bowenpally, Secunderabad. She lodged a complaint with Shaligouraram police on Sunday night.

“This is the 5th visit I made to Nalgonda as an animal welfare activist over the past few months in relation to community dog culls. Contact dog killers are being hired by both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at ₹150 per dog. They commonly use injectable poisons such as propofol, which is human anesthetic agent. I visited last night and lodged a complaint. The SI promised to make enquiries in the morning,” informed Dr. Shashikala in an e-mail compliant lodged with higher officials of which a copy was shared.

This is second such incident of complaint on mass killing of dogs. Last week one such complaint was lodged in Jagtial on the killing of about 100 dogs.