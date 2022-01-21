More than 1 lakh COVID-19 tests done in Telangana daily, says Chief Secretary

HYDERABAD

Somesh Kumar visits Khairatabad in Hyderabad to take stock of fever survey

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday informed that more than one lakh COVID tests were being done daily and one crore medical kits are available with the government to tackle the Omicron-induced third wave of the pandemic in Telangana.

The government has also made available more than 56,000 beds, both in public and private hospitals, equipped with oxygen facilities. He appealed to people to participate in the household fever survey taken up to identify COVID patients and provide necessary medicare.

The CS, who visited Hill Top Colony at Khairatabad on Friday to take stock of the door-to- door fever survey, said that it was being conducted by various government departments including GHMC, and Health and Family Welfare.

While the Health officials explained to him about the manner in which the survey was taken up in the colony, the latter said that CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao had asked for a multi-disciplinary team comprising ASHA, ANM, municipal and panchayat staff, who should visit every colony to check the health parameters of citizens.

Vaccination at doorstep

The objective is to identify individuals with COVID symptoms and distribute medical kits to them. They are also being isolated immediately so as to break the transmission chain. Also, people who are not vaccinated are going to be inoculated at their houses.

Mr. Somesh Kumar said that the government had earlier done fever surveys twice and the success in the earlier phases has encouraged it to launch a similar drive this time as well.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Sharman, Additional Commissioner Ravi Kiran, DMHO Venkat and other officials were present.