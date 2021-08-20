More steps by Centre to fight COVID-19: Kishan Reddy

Vaccination for children to be launched soon, says Minister

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy said the BJP-led Centre has a given a firm and resolute response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In addition to continuing vaccination for the entire population, he said soon vaccination would also be launched for children.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, he said research and studies concerning vaccination of children have yielded favourable results and the vaccination programme for them would soon be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Reddy who is on a three-day tour of the Telugu States, as part of his Jana Ashirvad Yatra, stayed back in Suryapet on Thursday after addressing meetings at Kodad and Suryapet town.

On Friday, he paid tributes to Galwan hero, and a native of Suryapet, Col. B. Santosh Babu, amid slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai at the junction renamed after him.

The Minister, joined by local BJP leader Sankineni Venkateswara Rao and others, later had breakfast at the residence of Merugu Maruthamma, the town municipality’s sanitation worker who won national recognition for her service during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recalling her contribution during the first wave, Mr. Reddy felicitated her. He said COVID frontline warriors’ service in fight against the pandemic was exemplary and laudable.

Mr. Reddy explained that the Centre stood by frontline health workers, journalists and the kin of COVID victims, by extending assistance and relief measures, such as insurance, PM CARES fund and assurance on their future and education. He said the free rice distribution programme to about 80 crore population in the country would continue till Diwali.

Later in the day, the Minister continued his tour in parts of Mahabubabad, Warangal and Jangaon districts.