More slots for US student visa seekers in July

Hyderabad

17 June 2021 20:28 IST

Embassy asks students not to submit emergency requests

The US Embassy tweeted on Thursday assuring the visa seekers that additional appointments would be added in month of July given the huge rush. The Embassy also asked the students not to submit requests for emergency appointments as they cannot accommodate the volume of requests.

The tweet while assuring that more appointments would be open for the visa seekers also asked the students not to despair. The Embassy had to tweet apparently with the students disappointed at not getting an appointment were resorting to using the emergency requests.

Sources said the Embassy and the consulates were not functioning to the full capacity given the COVID-19 protocols. As of now just 25% of the regular daily appointments are met with but this may be increased to 40% soon. So it means students will have more slots available to book.

The Embassy had earlier said thousands of students secured visa appointments for July and August since the windows were opened on June 14 exclusively for the student community. The embassy portal had to deal with technical glitches with thousands of students trying to get some space on it since the first day.

Students who have secured visas will be allowed to enter the United States just 30 days before the classes beginning in their respective campuses. However, parents will not be allowed to travel with the students even if they have visas. “This is because there is a travel ban on Indians to the US till further orders. However, some sections will be allowed including the students,” said Nishi Borra, an education consultant in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin had clarified in a Facebook chat with prospective visa seekers that the US government would not stress on the COVID-19 vaccination confirmation report from the students. The choice is left to the universities on whether vaccination was needed or if needed which one.

However, students need to show a negative report of the COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure. After entering the US students also have to take the RTPCR test within three to five days. The universities concerned have the liberty to ask students to quarantine for a few days.