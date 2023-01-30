More roads for private maintenance under CRMP Phase-II

January 30, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is preparing to give out more roads for private maintenance under the second phase of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), the first phase of which was initiated over three years ago.

Upon instructions from Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, the corporation has prepared plans for handing over 900 kilometres more of major roads to private agencies for regular maintenance and recarpeting, for an estimated cost of ₹700 crore.

The proposals would be sent to the government, and once approved, tenders would be called for, officials informed.

Already, 812 km of the major city roads are under the CRMP Phase-I, handed over to four agencies package wise for maintenance for a period of five years. Apart from repairs, the agencies are responsible for recarpeting of all the roads under them within the stipulated time period.

In its third year of implementation, the programme had already seen recarpeting of 737 road stretches under the CRMP, the data obtained from GHMC says.

A total 23,301 potholes had been filled up, 51 km of road median was repaired, lane marking was done on 776 kilometres of road, and kerb painting was done on 352 kilometres. A total 2,501 signage boards were installed, and 5750 manholes were either repaired or raised. A total 2255 grievances were received and almost all were resolved, the GHMC records say.

The value of work done was close to ₹972 crore, and ₹18 lakh was collected by way of penalties for laxity or oversights in maintenance.

“The programme is a resounding success, with very few complaints. There is marked improvement in quality of roads,” said a senior engineering official.

The city has over 9,000 km of road stretch, about 6,900 km of which are single lane roads in its lanes and bylanes. Called internal roads, they are still maintained by GHMC. If the Phase-II of CRMP goes through, over 1,700 km of major roads would have been handed over for the private maintenance.