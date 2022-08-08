More rain forecast

The well marked low pressure area over Northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts along with the southwest monsoon will continue to bring more rains to Telangana on Tuesday, said a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet of Telangana.

Chief amounts of rainfall recorded are in: Bijjur (Kumaram Bheem) 11 cm, Julurpad (Kothagudem) 9 cm, Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem) 9 cm, Perur (Mulugu) 9 cm, Venkatapuram (Mulugu) 8 cm, Peddapalle 8 cm, Sathupalle (Khammam) 8 cm, Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem) 8 cm, and Venkatapur (Mulugu) 8 cm.

For the twin cities, it will be generally cloudy sky with chances of rain or thundershowers with temperatures likely to be around 29 degrees C during the day and 22 degrees C at night. Temperatures recorded on Monday were 25.2 degrees C, a drop of 5 degrees C from normal, in the maximum temperature and 21.4 degrees C in the minimum temperature.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather report also forecast heavy rains in isolated places across the state with the highest rainfall recorded being 12.7 cm at Adavi Devula Palli, Nalgonda district.

Rainfall from 6.5 cm to 11.5 cm was recorded at Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar and Vikarabad districts. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29-32 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20-23 degrees C.

Within the GHMC – Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), highest rainfall recorded was 1.5 cm, at Charminar. Maximum temperatures in the capital are expected to be in the range of 28-30 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures to be in range of 20-22 degrees C, the report added.