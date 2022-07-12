More rain forecast for Telangana

Day temperature drops eight degrees in the twin cities

Day temperature drops eight degrees in the twin cities

Day temperature plunged to 23.9 degrees C in the twin cities, a drop of 8 degrees C while the night temperature was 20.8 degrees C, a drop of about two degrees C. Forecast for Wednesday is generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain with slightly warmer temperatures both during the day and night, said a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With active Southwest monsoon and low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain occurred at few places in Adilabad , Kumuram Bheem and at isolated places in Mulugu, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumuram Bheem, Jagtial districts of Telangana.

Kerameri (Kumaram Bheem) recorded a rainfall of 20 cm, Utnur (Adilabad) 17cm, Jainoor (Kumaram Bheem) 15 cm, Utnoor (Adilabad) 15 cm, Venkatapuram (Mulugu) 13 cm, Sirpuru (Kumaram Bheem) 12 cm, Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem) 11 cm, Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem) 11 cm, Boath (Adilabad) 11cm, Bejjur (Kumaram Bheem) 10 cm, Adilabad (Adilabad) 10 cm.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather report stated that the highest rainfall in the State was 18.85 cm in Keramer mandal, Kumuram Bheem district. Very heavy rainfall (11.5-20.4.4 cm) was received over Kerameri (Kumuram Bheem), Utnur (Adilabad), Jainoor (Kumuram Bheem), Inderavelly (Adilabad), Mamda (Nirmal), Pembi (Nirmal), Lingapur (Kumuram Bheem), Asifabad (Kumuram Bheem), and Neradigonda (Adilabad),

Heavy rainfall (6.5-11.5 cm) was received at many places over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Jagtial and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Moderate rainfall (1.5-6.4 cm) was received at many places all over the state except Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy where light rainfall was observed.

Within GHMC, the highest rainfall recorded was: 2.5 cm at Qutubullapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Forecast for districts is light to moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers at most places with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 27-30 degrees C and minimum temperatures in the range of 20-23 degrees C.

For the capital region, light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at many places with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 26-28 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20-22 degree C, added the report.