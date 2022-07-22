More rain forecast across the State

Monsoon Emergency squads battle to open manholes as inundated roads turned into streams at Madhapur in Cyberabad on Friday after day-long rain lashed Hyderabad and Telangana. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

July 22, 2022 20:31 IST

Heavy rains likely in many districts

Cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal and vigorous southwest monsoon has brought light to heavy rainfall throughout Telangana and more rain has been forecast in most places for the next couple of days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at Vikarabad, Mulugu, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Jayashanker Bhupallapally, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for the twin cities with the day temperature likely to be around 27 degree C and night temperature around 21 degree C. Temperatures recorded on Friday were a maximum of 27 degree C, a drop of four degree compared to the previous day, minimum temperature of 21 degree C.

High rainfall

High rainfall has been recorded in Sriramsagar (Nirmal) 4 cm, Balkonda (Nizamabad) 4 cm, Jagtial (Jagtial) 4 cm, Mallial (Jagtial) 4 cm and Mortad ( Nizamabad) 4 cm.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has reported in its bulletin that highest rainfall recorded has been 4.5 cm at Balkonda (Nizamabad), and moderate rainfall in Jagityal Rural (4.2 cm), Jagtial (3.8 cm) Yergatla (3.8 cm) in Nizamabad district.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30-33 degree C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20-23 degree C.

Within GHMC, light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places for next two days with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 28-31 degree C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20-22 degree C.