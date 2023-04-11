ADVERTISEMENT

More political leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

April 11, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

New members include State secretary of Nationalist Congress Party Pradeep Salunkhe, former MLA Sangitha V. Thombre and others from Bharatiya Janata Party

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. Leaders from Maharashtra joined BRS on April 10 in the presence of Telangana CM and Maharashtra BRS leader Shakar Dhonge.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Several leaders from Maharashtra joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hyderabad on April 10 in the presence of party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Maharashtra BRS leader Shakar Dhonge.

According to BRS leaders, State secretary of Nationalist Congress Party Pradeep Salunkhe, former MLA Sangitha V. Thombre, Vijay Thombre, Nanasaheb Jadhav, Shiv Mehood, Sushil Ghote, Devanand Mule, Srinivas Jadhav and several others from Shiv Sangram Party and Bharatiya Janata Party joined BRS.

Earlier this month, vice president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra Syed Abdul Khadeer Maulana joined BRS, a day after several Maharashtra Shetkari Sanghatan leaders doing the same. The Muslim minority leader also worked as NCP minority wing State president of Maharashtra and also national vice president of NCP and contested as the NCP candidate from Aurangabad Central in the 2019 Assembly elections.

