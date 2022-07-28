More platelet demand, less donors

July 28, 2022 21:28 IST

The demand for platelets shoots up in monsoon with the rise in dengue cases. However, the pool of blood and platelets donated in Hyderabad has shrunk because of Work From Home (WFH) option, which still continues in some organisations.

As we know, several dengue patients end up in hospital as their platelet count drops. And their family members and friends run pillar to post seeking contacts of platelet donors. They also request their requirement to be posted in blood platelet donors’ groups in social media platforms.

Admin of the ‘Hyderabad Blood Donors’ handle in Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms said that some people, who earlier used to work and stay in Hyderabad, have moved to their native places in other districts, and States, as they have WFH option and continue to stay there.

“We have prepared a list of donors according to blood groups, but when we contacted them, potential donors said they have WFH option and therefore, were in their native place,” said Bandi Shravan Kumar, admin of the pages. He started to operate the online handles since 2015 along with his roommates during B. Tech. first year.

Currently, they get around 25 requests for platelets in a day, including from families of patients with cancer.

Fraud alert

Besides, another challenge the admin has been facing is from fraudsters who milk money out of distressing situations. A few people called attenders assuring to send donors, and asked for transportation charges to be transferred online, but later, switched off their phone after receiving the money.

For example, a family from Khammam had admitted their one-year-old child at a hospital in Hyderabad, who needed blood for his treatment. After receiving requests, the admin posted the messages in all social media platforms, including Whatsapp. The request had the phone number of the patient’s attendant too.

But, a person who assured to send a few students to donate blood had asked for ₹500 to be transferred online as conveyance charges. Later, the phone number was switched off.

“We have come across many such instances in the recent past,” said Mr. Shravan. Police have been alerted about the situation.