More oustees get new homes in Tunkibollaram

As the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is nearing completion and the reservoirs in the system are taking shape the district administration is moving fast and on a mission mode to complete the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies for the project oustees. In fact the keys of newly constructed houses have been handed over to a large number of eligible beneficiaries.

In the last fortnight keys have been handed over to the oustees from two villages and one tribal habitation — tanda.

Most recent to receive the keys to their new homes were the Kondapochamma reservoir oustees from Thanedarpally village in Mulugu mandal. This village would get submerged under Kondapochamam reservoir coming up in Gajwel constituency, which is represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) D. Vijayender Reddy handed over keys of new houses to 121 families of Thanedarpally on November 20 and earlier, on November 8, keys were handed to 84 families of Thanedarpally tanda.

The oustees from Kotchhaguttpally, were handed over the houses on November 6 in the presence of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, who later participated in the community lunch organised for the the displaced persons. He promised them that he would address any problem they face once they occupy their new homes. Kotchhaguttapally would be submerged under Anantagiri reservoir coming up in the borders of Siddipet and Sircilla districts.

“We have handed over the keys to the 205 families of oustees — Thenadarpally (121) and Thanedarpally tanda (84) — at Tunkibollaram. Some of them are getting their allotted homes modified to their taste. We have not given the oustees any deadline to vacate their native villages. We hope that within short time they will all shift to the newly established colonies which have been provided quality infrastructure facilities like road and water,” Mr. Vijayender Reddy told The Hindu.

“Some of the promises made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, like sanctioning of cattle and allotment of commercial vehicles, were not fulfilled by the government. The officials have cleverly first roped in the tanda residents for allotment and others have to invariably follow them as the psychological pressure builds up over getting the new houses. We are not in a position to fight with the government,” said a land oustee from Thanedarpally, on condition of anonymity.