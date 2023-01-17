ADVERTISEMENT

More metro trains for Uppal stadium

January 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has announced that trains will be operated with five minutes frequency instead of seven minutes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and with four minutes frequency from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.in Corridor 3 (Blue line) on Wednesday in view of he cricet match.

Also, two trains will be kept standby at Nagole and additional trains will be operated if there is a need while it will be normal operations in the other two corridors, Red Line (Miyapur to LB Nagar) and Green Line (JBS-MGBS), said MD N.V.S. Reddy on Tuesday.

Five ticket counters will be operated in each side of the stadium station in the place of four. At NGRI station also five counters will be operated in addition to the normal two counters. Baggage scanning will be done on both sides with additional security in stadium station with more security personnel to be on duty at Nagole, Uppal, Stadium and NGRI stations, said a press release.

