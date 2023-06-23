More leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

June 23, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Several leaders from different parties in Latur district of Maharashtra joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Friday. They were welcomed into the party by Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao.

Among those who joined BRS from Latur inlcuded district president of Janata Party Jayasingh Yadav, Vanraj Rathod and Arjun Rathod and Bhagawanth Kulkarni from Congress. They were welcomed into the BRS by offering them the scarves of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harish Rao said the schemes such as water for irrigation without any cess, 24×7 free power supply to agricultural pumpsets, investment support given under Rythu Bandhu, life insurance cover provided under Rythu Bima and others being implemented by the Telangana Government for farmers had made Telangana a model State in farmers welfare in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana model of farmers welfare could be implemented in Maharashtra if the BRS was elected there in future, he said asking the leaders from Maharashtra to join hands with BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for bringing ‘kisan sarkar’ (farmers’ government) in the country.

BRS leaders Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Balka Suman, Jayant Deshkukh and others were present on the occasion. Those who joined BRS said they had participated in the concluding event of the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day on Thursday and learnt how a leader who led the movement for statehood for the region had transformed Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.