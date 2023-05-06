ADVERTISEMENT

More leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

May 06, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several leaders from Latur, Raigad, Thane and Mumbai districts of Maharashtra joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Saturday. They were welcomed into the party by its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Those who joined BRS included senior leader from Udgir (Latur) Gunvanth Rao, Prakash K. Thombare, Rahul S. Salvi, Sidharth Hate and Munaf A. Adhikari (all from Raigad), Devendra Solanki and P.S. Nagarjan (Mumbai). Mr. Gunvanth Rao was with National Congress Party earlier and with Congress till recently.

Maharashtra BRS leaders Manik Kadam and Shankaranna Dhondge and Chennur MLA B. Suman were present during the joining of Maharashtra leaders.

