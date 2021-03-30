Telangana

More help pours in for Siddipet girl

Responding to the report ‘Good Samaritans help girl pursue studies’ published in these columns on Tuesday, one Sri Kumari from the city came forward to bear the hostel fee of Ms. Bhavana.

The Hindu reported about the problems being faced by Ms. Bhavana to continue her education and how some kind people came forward to help her. Ms. Sri Kumari promised to meet the hostel fee costs of Ms. Bhavana in the name of her father-in-law Sibbadi Madhava Rao.

One Thirukumaran Shanmugam also came forward to help her family.

Ms. Bhavana has expressed her happiness over the response from Ms. Sri Kumari and said that she would continue her education.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 11:30:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/more-help-pours-in-for-siddipet-girl/article34201242.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY