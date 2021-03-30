More help pours in for Siddipet girl

Responding to the report ‘Good Samaritans help girl pursue studies’ published in these columns on Tuesday, one Sri Kumari from the city came forward to bear the hostel fee of Ms. Bhavana.

The Hindu reported about the problems being faced by Ms. Bhavana to continue her education and how some kind people came forward to help her. Ms. Sri Kumari promised to meet the hostel fee costs of Ms. Bhavana in the name of her father-in-law Sibbadi Madhava Rao.

One Thirukumaran Shanmugam also came forward to help her family.

Ms. Bhavana has expressed her happiness over the response from Ms. Sri Kumari and said that she would continue her education.