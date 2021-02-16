Telangana

More HCWs skip second dose of COVID vaccine

Healthcare workers (HCWs) in Telangana continued to give the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine a miss on Monday.

The State Health department had targeted 13,968 HCWs for administering the follow-up jab on Monday, but only 10,932 or 78% turned up. No case of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) was reported.

On Saturday, when the the second dose started being administered, 556 HCWs had skipped it.

Apart from HCWs, 322 frontline workers were given the first dose of the vaccine on Monday. So far, 2,79,258 health staff have received the first dose.

