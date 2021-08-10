More girl students show interest in University of Hyderabad courses

Hyderabad:

10 August 2021 16:21 IST

More than 62,000 students apply for entrance exams for 2021-22.

More girls are showing interest to puruse higher education in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) going by the number of applications received this year for the entrance examinations for admissions into various courses of the University.

So far 62,458 candidates have applied online this year out of which 52.26% are female candidates while 47.73% are male candidates. About 11 applications have come from transgenders as well, the University Vice-Chancellor B.J. Rao said. Out of the total applicants 37.28% have applied under the general category while OBC are 32.71%; EWS (5.23%); SC (16.01%); and ST (8.75%).

Telangana students topped among the applicants with 18,221candidates trying their luck followed by Kerala (7,968), West Bengal (5,922), Andhra Pradesh (5,551), Uttar Pradesh (4,435) and Orissa (3,824). Lot of students from the North Eastern States have also applied.

The five-year Integrated M.Sc (Sciences) course saw the highest number of applications (5,595) followed by M.Sc Chemistry (4,349), MCA (3,914), M.Sc Physics (3,499), M.A. English (3,004) and Five-year Integrated MA (Social Sciences - 2,664).

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. J. Rao said that in addition to the growing number of applications there has been a 5-6 fold increase in the applications received from foreign students despite the ongoing pandemic. The Institution of Eminence tag has created a positive image among the student community who want to be a part of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the entrance exams will be notified once the nation-wide situation on covid-19 improves. A total of 2,272 seats are being offered for admissions to 114 courses. This includes 17 integrated courses, 45 PG courses, 09 M.Tech and 45 Ph.D. programmes.