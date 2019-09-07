More flood expected into Jurala, Srisailam

With heavy rains continuing in the catchment areas of Krishna and its tributaries in Karnataka and Maharashtra, flood into major reservoirs in the two Telugu States — Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala — is likely to go up further over the next one week.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has indicated that heavy to very heavy rainfall in the catchment areas is expected to continue for another two-three days. As a result, heavy inflows into the reservoirs both in the upstream and downstream of the main river course of Krishna and its tributaries are likely to continue further. The CWC forecast says that “river levels may fall very slowly with rising trend in between for some hours” over the next four-five days.

The inflows into Ujjani, Almatti and Tungabhadra dams are estimated to be around 35,000 cusecs, 1.5 lakh cusecs and one-lakh cusecs till 8 p.m. on Sunday. “River Krishna at Arjunwad in Satara district and Kurundwad in Kolhapur district in Maharashtra is rising and was flowing in above normal flood situation with rising trend,” the CWC forecast issued on Saturday night explained.

Jurala inflows

With the release of about 1.5 lakh cusecs each of flood from Almatti to Narayanpur and from Narayanpur to Jurala, the inflows into Jurala dam in Jogulamba-Gadwal district in Telangana are expected to go up to 1.75 lakh cusecs by Sunday morning. At 9 p.m. on Saturday, the inflows into Jurala stood at 1.46 lakh cusecs and the discharge of flood through nine spillway gates and the power house towards Srisailam was over 1.26 lakh cusecs.

Similarly, the discharge of flood from Tungabhadra to Sunkesula barrage and from Sunkesula to Srisailam was about 87,000 cusecs at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The water storage in Srisailam which fell below 180 tmc ft against the full capacity of 215.81 tmc ft and the level below 879 feet against the full reservoir level of 885 ft reached nearly 194 tmc ft and 881 ft at 9 p.m. on Saturday.