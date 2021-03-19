More employment for Siddipet residents: Harish

Gram panchayats getting funds, says Minister

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that with the establishment of IT Corridor and industrial park will provide more employment for the youth of Siddipet.

Participating in several programmes at the district headquarters on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that as many as 12 buildings for different castes were constructed at Rangadhampally and this has not happened anywhere else in the State.

“As per the decision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao we have allocated ₹ 500 crore to MPTCs and ZPTCs in the State budget. These amounts were intended to strengthen local bodies. Every month we are releasing ₹ 308 crore to the gram panchayats,” he said, adding that the face of villages has been changing for better.

The Minister for Finance said that so far ₹ 5,761 crore was released to the panchayats by the government and every village is getting transformed into an open defecation free village.