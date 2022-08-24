More details on liquor scam will come out: BJP

BJP leaders organising protest at the party office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Senior BJP leader and in-charge of Madhya Pradesh P. Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday warned that more details on the Delhi liquor scam would be coming out in the coming days with the investigations under way and the entire country would get to know more about the corruption.

Participating in the protest programme at the state office against the detention of TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and for halting his ongoing ‘padayatra’, he asked why MLC K. Kavitha did not want to make herself available to questioning by the investigating authorities rather than using the official machinery to “attack” party programmes.

“We have every right to question the government for its various acts of omission and commission or the failed promises made to different sections of people be it farmers, youth, weaker sections and others. Where is the need to arrest Mr. Sanjay Kumar or stop his peaceful walkathon when it was getting people’s support?,” he demanded to know.

Mr. Rao asserted that no amount of police cases, arrests, detentions or attacks would deter the party from continuing the programme and in highlighting the “anti-people” polices of the TRS government. “If Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao thinks we can be browbeaten he is day-dreaming. The meeting of national president J.P. Nadda at Hanumkonda later this week will showcase people’s power”, he added.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman accused the TRS leadership of resorting to illegal detentions, including of the party chief, in order to “evade answering the charges which came forth in the Delhi liquor scam”. “The police, instead of arresting the TRS supporters instigated by the leadership, resorted to taking action against a peaceful programme,” he said.

Former MP Vijayashanti accused KCR of having “no respect for the weaker sections” and observed that entire TS should file a defamation suit against KCR family. Senior leader N. Indrasena Reddy said people had a right to know details of liquor scam, properties seized from gangster Naem and “shady” land deals at Miyapur.