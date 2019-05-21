More counting tables in Nizamabad

Election Commission of India has decided to increase of number of tables for counting of votes in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency to be held at CMC, Dichpally and also VRK College in Jagtial on May 23.

The ECI has accepted the proposal sent by the Returning Officer through the Chief Electoral Officer to increase the tables from 18 to 36 to speed up the counting process as 185 candidates, including 178 farmers besides the nominees from national, regional and registered political parties are in the contest.

Each Assembly segment will have 36 tables and hence the number of rounds would get reduced. However, the first round will take more time compared to the following rounds. “Now, we can expect the result almost at the same time when the results of other constituencies are out,” Collector and Returning Officer M. Ram Mohan Rao said.

Counting of votes of two Assembly segments — Korutla and Jagtial — will take place at VRK College, Jagtial, Collector and Returning Officer M. Ram Mohan Rao said said and added the total votes polled for each candidate would be declared only after the verification and approval of the Assistant ROs of Lok Sabha constituency who are also the ROs of the Assembly segments, he said.