More complaints from RBL credit card customers

Hyderabad

22 November 2021 21:47 IST

Cyberabad police teams sent to Delhi to nab kingpin’s sisters

With more complaints of credit card transaction fraud coming in from RBL Bank customers, the Cybercrime police of Cyberabad Commissionerate are widening the probe suspecting the involvement of multiple gangs, apart from the already arrested gang.

The investigators also suspect that two sisters of prime accused Deepak Chaudhary — Rajini Chaudhary and Komal Chaudhary — might have been running the ‘show’ from remote locations in the northern States, despite the arrest of 16 members of their gang.

Sources associated with the investigation of the case said that more teams were sent to the National Capital to trace and arrest the two sisters and six others, including the suspected employee of RBL Bank who was feeding classified data to the accused gang.

“Our teams are on the job. The arrest might take some time as they operate remotely,” an officer said, adding that in the last two days they received more complaints pertaining to RBL Bank credit card fraud.

He said that they have to verify whether the absconding members of Deepak’s gang are still running the call centres, or it was a separate gang or gangs.

Further, the officer said that they are still clueless about the bank employee or employees who supplied the data of fresh credit cardholders to the fraudsters.

“We could not track the insider. Even the bank is trying to help us to find who the culprit is as their data got breached and leaked in the grey market,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police said that the fraudsters managed to secure thousands of SIM cards after affixing their photos with the Aadhaar, voter ID and PAN cards of the bank customers which they obtained from the ‘insider’. “They just affixed their photos on the identification cards and got SIM cards, and the ID number would be the same,” he said.

To know more about the fraud, how they got the data and details of the people involved in it, they would have to take the key accused — Deepak and Vishak Kumar — into police custody for questioning, the officer added.