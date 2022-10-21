More buses for Telangana

Tenders for 360 electric buses have been floated

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
October 21, 2022 23:09 IST

The State is all set to have 1,150 new buses and 360 electric buses, top Telangana State Road Corporation officials said on Friday.

The new fleet would comprise 630 Super Luxury, 130 Super Deluxe and 16 sleeper buses. A tender for 360 electric buses on gross cost model had been floated and buses were expected to be a part of the fleet by December, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director V C Sajjanar said. The buses would have connectivity to destinations such as Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahbubnagar.

In what may come as a relief to several TSRTC employees, Mr Govardhan announced that three dearness allowance cycles would be released, with an additional allocation of ₹20 crore. Festival advances too would be extended.

The 8,053 employees who did not receive their salaries during the TSRTC strike of 2019 too would be paid.

