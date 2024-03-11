More BRS leaders, including ex-MPs and MLAs, join BJP

March 11, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

More leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the central party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. The leaders included ex-MPs G. Nagesh from Adilabad, Ajmeera Sitaram Naik from Mahabubabad, former MLAs Jalagam Venkat Rao from Khammam and S. Saidi Reddy from Huzurnagar and Congress leader G. Srinivas from Peddapalli.

National general secretary Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and former MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy were present to welcome the leaders into the party by presenting them with membership certificates, shawl and a bouquet.

Mr. Laxman, also the national OBC president, claimed that the spree of leaders joining the saffron party was an indication of the confidence among the people in the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also reflected the plight of the other Opposition parties in Telangana and rest of the southern States.

“We are sure to make our presence felt in the south this time because people are fed up with the corrupt family rule by the Congress and other parties. The BRS will become empty soon while the Congress has no future,” he claimed.

The leaders who had joined the party had an active part during the separate State agitation and would strengthen the organisation to do well in Parliament elections, said Mr. Laxman. Mr. Chugh stated that the leaders joining the party have come with a formidable reputation and following in society. The BRS will soon be left with just former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members including son K.T.Rama Rao, daughter K.Kavitha and nephew T.Harish Rao, he observed.

“I had quit BRS and joined the BJP inspired by the Modi government rule in the last 10 years. We will work hard to bring about the double engine government in Telangana,” added Mr. Naik, while addressing the media.

‘Will win majority’

Later, addressing the women’s wing at the state office here, vice president D.K. Aruna claimed that the party was sure to win 10-12 seats in the forthcoming general elections and explained about the various initiatives taken by the Modi government for the welfare of women like construction of toilets, gas connections, quota in the elected bodies and so on.

‘Above petty politics’

In a separate statement, former Minister Eatala Rajender, who is the party candidate for the Malkajgiri parliament constituency, stated he was above caste, region or religion and that he was refraining from criticising the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who has been in power for three months only for questioning his candidature.

“I do not wish to resort to personal abuse but only want to say that any leader should evolve over time. I am not the kind to make aggressive, cheap speeches to get applause from people like those with small minds do,” he added.