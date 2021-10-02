MoRD team conducts Gram Sabha in Bibinagar

Joint Secretary Charanjit Singh and Director Raghvendra Pratap Singh of the Rural Livelihoods division of the Ministry of Rural Development on Saturday visited Bibinagar and conducted a Gram Sabha at Meedi tanda.

Identification of works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme and listing them on priority-basis for development is the agenda of the visit, they said. The Gram Sabha exercises, across select villages in the State, with 2020-23 as the target, will continue till January 31.

The officials said that the plan was to start nearly 30 water conservation methods at every village level. Rain water harvesting, recharge pits and rejuvenation of water tanks, are some of them. Other works include growing food for cattle, avenue plantation, monkey food courts and others.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari and other officials were present.