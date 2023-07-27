Moranchapalli village marooned; NDRF teams deployed to evacuate villagers; two helicopters to aid rescue operation

July 27, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY/BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Flash floods in a local stream triggered by incessant downpour marooned Moranchapalli village in the rain-battered Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, leaving the villagers stranded on the roof-tops of their houses and trees since morning.

Videos of the panic-stricken villagers making fervent appeals to the authorities to save them surfaced on social media this morning.

Following the distress calls, the official machinery swung into action and dispatched National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams along with inflatable rubber boats and other equipment to rescue them.

According to reports, the authorities have decided to deploy two helicopters to aid the evacuation operation in the marooned village. Collector Bavesh Mishra is camping near the village to oversee the rescue operation.

Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district witnessed very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with the Chityal mandal recording the highest 616.5 mm rainfall in the district in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 a.m. this morning.

The swollen Godavari river inched closer to the third flood warning (Danger mark) of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The water level in the river hovered above 50 feet at the temple town.

The surging water level in the Godavari aided by the high-volume of inflows from the catchment areas kept residents of the low-lying areas of the temple town on the edge.

High-capacity motor pumps have been deployed to drain out the stagnant water at Vista complex and the areas surrounding the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy shrine. Several dozens of families of the low-lying areas have already been sheltered in the relief camps in Bhadrachalam.

The road link to dozens of villages in Dummugudem and Charla mandals remained snapped due to the overflowing streams on several stretches of the main roads in Bhadrachalam Agency.

Vehicular movement between Bhadrachalam and Venkatapuram remained paralysed throwing normal life out of gear in the entire Bhadrachalam Agency.

Heavy overnight rain resulted in severe waterlogging on many streets and compounding the woes of people living in the low-lying areas of the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

