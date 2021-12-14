Monthly targets set for Niloufer doctors

Focus is on using govt. health insurance scheme funds for development of the facility

Doctors at Niloufer Hospital were directed to set monthly targets for treatment under Aarogyasri health insurance. Health Minister T Harish Rao, who has issued the directions on Monday, said that the progress would be reviewed every month. Professors and Heads of Departments were instructed to attend out-patient cases.

Sources in the hospital said that the focus of the monthly targets was to aid the hospital in getting funds. This can be used for development of the hospital which registers heavy footfall. While any form of medical services are provided free of cost at government hospitals, some of the procedures fall under the Aarogyasri scheme. Regardless of the situation, patients will get free treatment.

Whenever a case is attended under the insurance scheme, 45% of the package goes to the hospital’s administration, 35% to the treating doctor and staff, and the remaining 20% will be with the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

“The funds which the hospital administration gets can be used for development of our health facility,” sources in the hospital said. Currently, the hospital gets around ₹ 10 crore per annum under the scheme.

After inaugurating a CT Scan machine and Neonatal Skill Lab at the health facility on Monday, the Minister held meetings with Heads of eight departments. He has directed Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy to hold review meetings every month.

Any discussion about monthly targets will bring to fore issues which impede efficient medical services. It was learnt that the Health Minister was informed about requirement of nurses, staff and equipment to provide more and better services.

The 1,400 bedded Niloufer Hospital is always in high demand as poor patients from across the State prefer to admit their children there rather than at the local Area or District Hospitals. In fact, patients from other States too are admitted here.

Mr Harish Rao said that patients from other States have to be treated under Ayushman Bharat scheme. Directions were also issued to ensure normal deliveries are performed. Around 30 nursing staff are being trained in midwifery to ensure more normal deliveries are performed. The training programme would be spread across the State.

During the meeting with the HoDs, lack of Cardiology services at the hospital was pointed out. The Minister has formed a committee which would submit a report on it in a week.