Month of Moharram begins today

HYDERABAD

20 August 2020 22:40 IST

Waqf Board issues guidelines

With the month of Moharram beginning on August 21, the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) on Thursday issued a circular containing COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, which include symbolic water distribution (sabeel) be done in sealed bottles or packets.

In a set of 11 guidelines, the TSWB has stated that alam should be installed while maintaining social distancing. The distribution of tabarruk and sherbet should be done in sealed packets. These must not be consumed inside the premises of ashoorkhanas. Sanitisers should be kept at suitable locations.

Speaking to the media, TSWB member and Shia scholar Syed Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha said, “This year too, there will be mourning (in Moharram). But the nature this year will be different. We have to do Hussain’s maatam with precautionary measures in place. We have to organise majlis, and make arrangements at ashoorkhanas, and install alams,” he said, and urged people to follow government issued COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, and cooperate with police.

