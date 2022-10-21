Monsoon winds dependent on Arabian sea surface temperature: UoH study

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Summer Monsoon (ISM), also know as the Southwest Monsoon, is a well-known ocean-atmospheric phenomenon characterised by organised south-westerly winds and enhanced rainfall from June to September.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) researchers from the Centre for Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, have come up with a hypothesis that the monsoon winds are dependent on the Arabian sea surface temperature, said an official release on Friday.

The cross equatorial south-westerly winds from the East African coast towards India develops by May-end, intensifies into a low-level jet during July, and collapses by September-end.

This low-level atmospheric jet in the Arabian Sea is known as Findlater Jet (FJ). The axis of the FJ is represented by the region of maximum wind speed at the height of 850 millibars (about 1.5 km) and extends from the Horn of Africa to the coast of Gujarat.

The strength of the FJ is known to affect the monsoon rainfall over the Indian subcontinent and in general, strong FJs are associated with more rainfall days.

The present study shows these developments in the central Arabian Sea during the monsoon traps at a high magnitude of heat. In winter monsoon months, with the change in the wind direction, the wind stress curl is positive over large parts.

During the following spring, there is a mixing of underlying waters with surface waters, thereby resurfacing the trapped heat. The resurfacing of the trapped heat makes the Arabian Sea a memory bank of the FJ-induced signal generated during the previous summer.

This signal of the Indian summer monsoon winds over the Arabian Sea Findlater Jet is trapped in the Arabian Sea for almost till next March. This memorised signal may also pre-condition the local sea surface temperature to influence the next monsoon in a certain way.

Therefore, findings from this study which appeared in ‘Scientific Reports’ have significant implications for not only understanding the upper ocean’s dynamics and thermodynamics in the Arabian Sea but also the summer monsoon and its predictability.

This work was led by PhD student Vikas Kushwaha, in collaboration with his supervisor Prof. Karumuri Ashok, research associate Feba Francis and former chair professor at the centre Prof. Prasanna Kumar. The researchers also acknowledge suggestions from another senior professor Satish Shetye.

