Monsoon to become vigorous in Telangana from June 24 onwards

There has been a lull in the Southwest monsoon after an initial burst of rainfall for a few days in the month leading to relatively hot and humid conditions in Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana interspersed with intermittent rainfall.

Low pressure will aid widespread rainfall

But, this is expected to change considerably when the monsoon activity is likely to pick up from June 24th onwards. There are also chances of a low pressure or a cyclone formation in the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal which will aid the widespread rainfall, according to meteorologists at the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

“The monsoon, in fact, had arrived few days early on June 3 unlike the usual scheduled date of June 8. We have had a few days of good rains but instead of the monsoon moving across to peninsular India, it got weakened. Yet, there is nothing to be alarmed as the major rainfall months are July and August,” said weather forecast consultant Y.V. Rama Rao on Wednesday.

The reason for dry humid period in Telangana

The ‘monsoon vortex’ or a low depression too was absent after it broke into Kerala late last month. The monsoon instead of moving into peninsular India, got weakened leading to a dry humid period because of the moisture content in the air. “The next two months are the critical months for rainfall and all signs indicate that there could be good spells with the monsoon likely to get more vigorous,” he said.

In any case, it is not as if TG has done badly so far. The state usually receives 80% or 74 cm of the total yearly rainfall of 91.9 cm during the current southwest monsoon from June till September. Normal rainfall during June is about 13 cm and till June 19th it had received 8.5 cm against the normal of 7.8 cm at this time or a deviation of 9%. Within the GHMC, the rainfall has been 9.5 cm of rainfall received as against the normal of 6.7 cm or a 40% deviation.

About six of the 33 districts had excess rainfall with 11 other districts deficient and Mancherial being largely deficient. The temperatures within the twin cities are normal during the day at 33-35 degree though it has been hotter in the districts where it has been ranging from mid-30s to 40 degree C again in a few places. The minimum temperatures are seeing a slight rise from the normal because of the cloud cover so we are recording about 22-24-28 degree C, he added.