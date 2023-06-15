Monsoon to arrive in Telangana on June 20

June 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

This year, the annual southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Telangana in five days’ time by June 20 and is expected to pick up strength from June 21. In course of the next few days, good rains could be expected towards the first week of July and well into August second week, said scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Wednesday.

The very severe cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ across the Arabian Sea and battering the west coast has had no major impact on the monsoon arrival though there has been a delay by about 10 to 11 days as the usual time for the rains to descend here is between June 8 and 10 when it works the way upwards starting from Kerala.

Scientists pointed out this is not the first time that there has been a delay in the onset of the monsoon as it had previously happened in 2020 itself. The forecasting models of the IMD have given sufficient evidence to show that there could be a normal monsoon this year. While the day temperatures are likely to come down after three days, till then citizens may have to endure the heat wave conditions in most parts of the State.

Maximum temperatures during this time are expected to hover between 40-44 degrees C in places to the north and eastern parts of the State like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and environs. Day temperatures could be around 38-40 degrees C n the central and southern areas like Mahabubnagar, Medak, Rangareddy and environs. Within the twin cities, the temperatures are likely to hover around 36-38 degree once the rains start falling.

In the interregnum, there could be light rain and thundershowers too. The westerly winds are already blowing in the region which is another indication of the monsoon ahead, added the scientists.

Hottest place

Bhadrachalam was the hottest place with 42.8 degree C and other places recording high day temperatures are Khammam 42.2 degrees, Adilabad 41.8 degree C, Ramagundam 41.6 degree C and Medak 40.6, Nizamabad 40.3 degree C, Hyderabad 39.1 degree C.etc.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, etc. Forecast for Thursday is light to moderate or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Dahegoan in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded 1 cm of rain too.

Temperatures are likely to hover around 39 degree C during the day and 26 degree C during the night with a partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder-lightning developing for the capital region.