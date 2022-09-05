Monsoon Session of Telangana Legislature from September 6

The Monsoon Session of the Telangana Assembly is likely to continue into the second week of this month

The stage is set for the commencement of Monsoon Session of the State Legislature from September 6.

The ruling party is likely to introduce an amendment to the GHMC and Municipalities Act paving the way for the enhancement of number of co-opted members. The amendment has been contemplated after the State Cabinet, in its recent meeting, decided to increase the strength of co-opted members from existing five to 15.

The Business Advisory Committee of the legislature will meet after the adjournment of Tuesday’s proceedings to decide about the number of days the two Houses would be in session and the agenda that should be taken up in the monsoon.

The session is likely to continue into the second week of this month as proceedings are unlikely to be taken up on September 8 and 9 on account of Ganesh Nimajjan. This would be followed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Jagtial the next day to inaugurate the newly constructed integrated district office complex after which the session would resume its proceedings.

The Monsoon Session has been convened in view of the six-month deadline between the two sessions that is set to expire on September 14. The budget session of the legislature was adjourned sine die on March 15.

The Monsoon Session assumes significance in the light of the ongoing tussle between the TRS Government and the BJP-led Central Government over several issues, especially finance-related ones wherein the State has strongly objected to the restrictions imposed by the Centre on raising borrowings to meet immediate financial requirements.

Also Read | Deep debt crisis in Telangana, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Chief Minister is likely to make a statement on the issue in the House with a view to send a unilateral resolution by the Assembly expressing the State’s displeasure over the manner in which the Centre “created hurdles to its welfare and development programmes through the restrictions”.

The Chief Minister is also likely to make an announcement regarding the official celebration of National Integration Day on September 17.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the legislature with senior government as well as police officials. The officials concerned should be ready with replies to the queries raised by the members and they should also take steps to see that replies to pending questions were circulated among the members.

They instructed the officials to make elaborate security arrangements in addition to putting in place a COVID-19 testing centre as well as administering the booster dose to those requisitioning it.